Peru picks UK team for El Niño rebuild

The agreement was signed yesterday

The UK was selected as Peru’s delivery partner to rebuild key public services facilities and a government-to-government (G2G) agreement was signed yesterday. The UK Delivery Team (UKDT) is represented by strategic partners Mace, Arup and Gleeds International.

The programme includes the reconstruction of 74 schools and 15 new health centres. As El Niño is a recurring phenomenon, the project also makes provision for the UK to support Peru in its prevention work on infrastructure, including the construction of seven storm drainage systems.

The Department for International Trade will support Mace, Arup and Gleeds International to deliver the reconstruction programme. Knowledge transfer is at the heart of the UK’s approach as well as a shared interest in assuring the resilience and sustainability of infrastructure projects against the impact of climate change.

The UK delivery team will deliver technical assistance in relation to the provision of schools, medical facilities and flood resilience programmes. This agreement will last for two years, starting from July 2020 to June 2022, with the possibility to extend by one year.

Mace CEO for consultancy Jason Millett said: “Having already worked closely with DIT for the Lima 2019 Games, this contract is a testament to the importance of building and maintaining strong relationships, trust and collaboration.

“To that point, I’m delighted that we can continue to collaborate with our friends and colleagues in Peru, to help deliver the critical social infrastructure needed by communities across the country. It’s an exciting commission that lays a clear marker for Mace’s ambitions overseas.”

Stuart Senior of the Gleeds supervisory board said: “Over the next two years, on behalf of the Department for International Trade, we will be working hand in hand with the Peruvian government to help future-proof Northern Peru from the impact of flooding in the years to come, following the devastating repercussions of the El Niño phenomenon in 2017.

“Through intelligent risk analysis, cost planning and modelling and our in-depth understanding of routes to procurement, this programme will mark the beginning of a lasting relationship between the UK Delivery Team and our strategic network in the UK with local partners and communities in Peru.

Jerome Frost, global cities leader at Arup, said: “This commission will build on the strong partnership that we have been proud to help build between the UK and Peru during our work on the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

“And now, UK firms will be in a position to make an even bigger impact with this reconstruction programme. It’s partnerships like this that build better, more sustainable futures for all and we hope as part of this commission we can cement even closer ties between the two countries.”

International trade minister for exports Graham Stuart said: “I am delighted that the UK has been selected by Peru to support the reconstruction programme, following the devastating repercussions of the El Niño phenomenon in 2017. This partnership highlights the value UK businesses can bring to other countries and is a great example of UK expertise helping people around the world.

“The Department for International Trade will be working hand in glove with the Peruvian Government to help rebuild and protect these regions for years to come.”

Amalia Moreno Vizcardo, executive director of the Reconstruction Authority, said: “The United Kingdom has a vast experience in the management of complex projects and will provide technical assistance in prevention works in rivers and streams.

“The synergy of knowledge between the United Kingdom and Peru will make it possible for major reconstruction projects to become a reality and for Peruvians to access quality services and be protected against an eventual natural disaster.

“We are convinced that the signing of this agreement and its immediate execution will become an important tool for economic reactivation for our country in the coming months and years.”

