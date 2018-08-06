Philippines construction jobs pass 4 million mark

The 'Jobs Jobs Jobs' portal is part of the government's 'Build Build Build' initiative

More than 10,000 jobs are currently advertised on 'Jobs Jobs Jobs', the government's portal for the 'Build Build Build' infrastructure initiative.

Department of Labor & Employment secretary Silvestre H Bello III said that he was elated with the strong performance of the construction sector, with total employment of 4.012m.

“The labour force survey conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority in April 2018 indicates an increase of 468,000 jobs generated in the construction sector from the year ago level,” Bello said. Q”The construction sector is the largest contributor to employment among the industry subsections during the period and we believed the ‘Build Build Build’ infrastructure program is the main driver of growth.

Department of Public Works & Highways secretary Mark Villar said that the gain of this administration is higher than the increment generated from years 2011 to 2015. “In 2011, net employment recorded was only at 74,000; 2015 figure was at 119,000. Clearly, the Build Build Build is gaining momentum at an unprecedented rate,” he said. “In the first quarter of 2018, the Gross Value Added in Construction is at 9.3%.

Department of Transportation secretary Art Tugade said that the Build Build Build programme is expected to create an average employment of about one million every year. Investments in construction grew by 10.1% in the first quarter of 2018. Public construction expanded by 25.1%,” he said.

Bases Conversion & Development Authority President Vince Dizon said the Jobs Jobs Jobs Portal, a job matching platform between potential employers and employees, is now accessible to the public and has at least 11,000 jobs. “Build Build Build is Jobs Jobs Jobs. Unemployment has already decreased to 5.5% from 5.7%,” he said. “We expect this figure to shrink further.”