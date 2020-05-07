Phoenix gets Thwaites dealership

Phoenix Hire & Sales already represents Yanmar, Amman and Stihl across its six branches and now adds Thwaites site dumpers to its product range.

Director Jason Derraven said: “The product and brand are recognised across the market for their quality, reliability, and durability. These are values Phoenix Hire & Sales share and values the business continues to be driven by. We very much look forward, as the market recovers, to widening our offer and further supporting contractors across west south Wales in these challenging times.”

Thwaites suspended manufacturing during the coronavirus lockdown but returned to manufacturing this week, on 4th May.

Thwaites general sales manager Andy Sabin said: “We are operating in unprecedented times, with unique challenges, however we remain positive about the industry’s ability to recover. It is essential therefore to ensure the Thwaites network is complete and robust. We have been most impressed by the enthusiasm and energy Phoenix Hire & Sales have shown ahead of this announcement. We look forward to supporting the business and its customers with the best dumpers on the market, for many years to come.”

