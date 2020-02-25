Piling specialist responds to coronavirus

With a rising tide of panic around the world about the contagious infection, face masks are in increasingly short supply.

However, Preston-based piling specialist Sheet Piling (UK) had a stock of them and felt moved to ship 2,000 of them to Anshan Iron & Steel Group in Liaoning.

Managing director Andrew Cotton said: “We felt we simply had to act and send face masks to our contacts in China. This has been hugely appreciated, as the pictures we received show. We would urge others to do the same, if they trade with China and have suppliers or customers who would be equally grateful for these items and who could help distribute them, as necessary.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk