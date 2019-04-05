Plan unveiled for Glasgow canal bridge

It will be the first time they have been connected since the waterway opened in 1790.

CH2M has been appointed to undertake the design of the new bridge.

A planning application for the new Stockingfield Bridge has been submitted, with construction expected to begin this autumn. The project, which will be delivered by Scottish Canals with funding from Sustrans and the Glasgow City Council Vacant Derelict Land Fund, will link the communities of Maryhill, Gilshochill and Ruchill.

Cyclists and walkers currently have to use the narrow pavement of a busy and unlit road tunnel under the canal in order to move between the three communities.

As well as opening up access, Scottish Canals hopes that the bridge will provide a landmark for the area. The ‘spire’ of the twin-span, cable-stayed suspension bridge will tower some 100 feet over the waterway and will be lit by a LED lighting system inspired by that of another modern monument of the canal – The Kelpies, the world’s largest pair of equine sculptures.

Scottish Canals chief executive Catherine Topley said: “In recent years, Scottish Canals and its partners have driven an incredible transformation of the Glasgow Canal, bringing real benefits to the communities on its banks. The creation of the Stockingfield Bridge marks the next exciting step in that story.

“From the revolutionary engineering of The Falkirk Wheel to the soaring steel of The Kelpies, Scotland’s canals have long been associated with iconic artworks that bring real benefits to the communities around them. Thanks to the support of our partners at Sustrans and Glasgow City Council, North Glasgow will soon have its own epic landmark.”