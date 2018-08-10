Planning approved for Willmott Dixon leisure centre

Denton Wellness Centre

The Denton Wellness Centre is being developed by Network Space for Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council.

It will have an eight-lane swimming pool, learner pool, spa area, fitness suite and ten-pin bowling alley, as well as multi-use studio spaces and community facilities.

Willmott Dixon is expected to take 15 months to complete the building, which has been designed by Pozzoni Architecture.

Network Space has a development pipeline that extends to 2.5 million sq ft over the next five years. Managing director (development) Stephen Barnes said: “Although much of our development pipeline is currently industrial focused, we have the experience and skillset to deliver a diverse range of projects, and in this case, a leisure scheme delivered in partnership with a local authority.”