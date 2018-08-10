NewslettersNewsletters
Fri August 10 2018

Planning approved for Willmott Dixon leisure centre

5 hours Contractor Willmott Dixon is set to start work in the coming weeks on a £14m leisure centre in Manchester now that the development has secured planning permission.

Denton Wellness Centre

The Denton Wellness Centre is being developed by Network Space for Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council.

It will have an eight-lane swimming pool, learner pool, spa area, fitness suite and ten-pin bowling alley, as well as multi-use studio spaces and community facilities.

Willmott Dixon is expected to take 15 months to complete the building, which has been designed by Pozzoni Architecture.

Network Space has a development pipeline that extends to 2.5 million sq ft over the next five years. Managing director (development) Stephen Barnes said: “Although much of our development pipeline is currently industrial focused, we have the experience and skillset to deliver a diverse range of projects, and in this case, a leisure scheme delivered in partnership with a local authority.”

 

