Planning consent for Old Broad Street revamp

198 Old Broad Street, formerly known as Pinners Hall

German property investment management company Patrizia has secured planning permission from the City of London Corporation to refurbish and extend 108 Old Broad Street.

Built in 1993, 198 Old Broad Street (formerly known as Pinners Hall) is between Liverpool Street and Bank stations, within the Square Mile. It is an office building owned by Far East Organization, Singapore’s largest private property developer.

The consent allows Patrizia to reduce energy bills for the 1990s building and introduce new upper-level extensions, including a seventh-floor pavilion and landscaped terrace. The project will deliver around 15% more net lettable area, bringing the building to approximately 120,000 sq ft of y workspace. With the building now fully stripped out, construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026, completing in Q2 2027.

Ker Gilchrist, head of UK investment management at Patrizia, said: “The redevelopment of 108 Old Broad Street shows how we connect international capital with our own asset solutions to deliver a best-in-class asset aligned with the evolving needs of occupiers. Amenity provision will be at the heart of this scheme, and we anticipate that our thoughtful design coupled with delivery certainty should be highly attractive to the occupier community.”

Patrizia is being advised by Stiff & Trevillion as architect, Quartz as project manager, Gardiner & Theobald as quantity surveyor, Montagu Evans on planning, and Knight Frank and Cushman & Wakefield as leasing agents.

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