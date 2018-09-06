Plans announced for construction of tourist city in Cambodia

Union Development Group (UDG) plans to begin work on the project in early 2019. The plan was announced by UDG chairman Li Tao while paying a courtesy call on minister of commerce Pan Sorasak this week.

The 1,200ha Tourism Vacation City is planned to include five-star hotels, apartments, bungalows, offices, trade centres and an international-standard amusement park.

UDG will try to seek development partners through the 15th China-ASEAN Expo, which is being held in Nanning city, China, this month.

The minister expressed his support for the project, saying that it will contribute to strengthening the integration of Cambodian economy into the global trade system and to attracting more foreign tourists and investors.