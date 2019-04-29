Plans approved for Dumbarton housing scheme

The 1.9 acre area has been empty since the former Aitkenbar Primary School was demolished in 2016, following its relocation to a purpose-built shared campus nearby.

The new development involves mixed housing including 24 one-bedroom flats, two, three and four-bedroom semi-detached houses, two three-bedroom accessible bungalows and four-bedroom detached homes.

A tree-lined road will be formed through the centre of the site and a new footpath will connect the site with the adjacent children’s play area and woodland path.

There will also be a community garden, which will have shrubs, a seating area, and community art designed in partnership with local schools and an artist.

Councillor Diane Docherty, vice chair of the planning committee, and convener of housing and communities, said: “I was really impressed with the plans for the new use of this site. It has been well thought out to ensure that this new development can fit in with the existing community and I’m sure it will bring a great deal of benefit to the surrounding area.

“The facilities on offer, including the Community Garden and its close proximity to schooling, is bound to make this site very popular when complete.”