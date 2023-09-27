Plans approved for Northfleet park

Bellway is planning to build more than 500 homes on College Road in Northfleet, on a site that forms part of the wider Ebbsfleet Garden City scheme.

Ebbsfleet Development Corporation granted planning permission on Tuesday 19th September for Bellway London to create Bevan’s Park on land to the east of the development.

Bevan’s Park will have a sports pitch and a heritage park that celebrates the industrial history of the site, a former chalk quarry developed by Portland cement from the middle of the 19th Century and used as an aggregate works up until 2002. The park is named after Thomas Bevan, one of the founding partners of the cement works in 1854.

There will be a footbridge providing a link between Bevan’s Park and Chimney View Park in the Harbour Village development.

Ed Brading, Bellway Thames Gateway acting head of sales, said: “Securing planning permission for Bevan’s Park is a significant milestone for the both the Harbour Village development and the wider Ebbsfleet Garden City scheme and we hope to start work on creating this exciting outdoor facility in early 2024.

“Bevan’s Park will be one of several open spaces at Harbour Village and will create an important, multi-functional area for both its residents and the wider community. The heritage park section will pay tribute to the historical industrial use of the land, with flint introduced into some of the pathways. Tunnel entrances in the chalk cliff face will be preserved and celebrated as the site is opened to the public.”

