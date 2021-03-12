Plans go in for Sheffield BTR tower

The Meridan, designed by Bond Bryan

Godwin’s proposed Meridian development would have 336 build-to-rent (BTR) apartments on the corner of Farm Road and Queens Road, near Sheffield railway station.

It is a 1.1-acre brownfield site that has been vacant for many years, the developer said.

James Mulcare, head of residential capital markets at Godwin Developments, said: “By understanding and delivering to residents’ aspirations we are seeking to create highly desirable build-to-rent schemes across key UK regional markets – building homes in both urban and suburban hotspots and generating positive outcomes for investors, local communities and economies alike.”

Architect for the scheme is Bond Bryan. Consultants include Urbana Town Planning, Rider Levett Bucknall and HSP Consulting.

Godwin has recent got planning permission for its suburban BTR scheme in Doncaster, with 60 flats, as well as for two residential schemes in Nottingham, together providing 102 homes.

