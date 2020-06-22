  1. Instagram
Wed June 24 2020

Plans submitted for £770m Greenwich Peninsula scheme

1 day Developer U+I has filed its planning application for a £770m scheme at Morden Wharf on London’s Greenwich Peninsula.

The vision for Morden Wharf

Plans for the scheme include around 1,500 new homes and six acres of public realm, including a landscaped park along the River Thames.

There would be a cluster of 12 separate buildings in the riverside development, ranging from six storeys up to 37 storeys.

The plans, drawn up with Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), could also provide a new permanent boathouse for the Queen's Royal Rowbarge, Gloriana.

U+I acquired Morden Wharf, a 19-acre site on the southwestern end of the Greenwich Peninsula, in 2012. Close to what is now the O2 Arena, it was formerly the site of a large sweeteners refinery and is one of the few remaining significant London riverfronts left for regeneration.

"Our planning submission at Morden Wharf is another key milestone for U+I as we prime our pipeline for growth, said chief development officer Richard Upton. “This riverfront scheme will deliver a distinctive, green, mixed-use neighbourhood, while driving growth and employment and delivering much-needed new homes to the area."

