Plans in for final phase of Glasgow Collegelands

Collegelands has already been 20 years in the making

A proposal of application notice (PAN) has been lodged with Glasgow City Council by Glasgow Enlightenment Limited, a joint venture between Dawn Developments Limited and Drum Property Group.

Named Collegelands Park, the proposed £95m multi-use development will feature a student residence with 586 bedspaces and a build to rent block of 182 flats on the five-acre site, which borders Duke Street and High Street.

Glasgow Enlightenment director Paul O’Donnell said: “This new development will mark the completion of the 20-year long Collegelands masterplan to regenerate the Calton area of the city. This important project will create 250 jobs during construction, and we hope will act as a catalyst for further development in the area.”

He added: “These plans are the culmination of years of conversation with local people and the city council on how this final piece of the Collegelands jigsaw could look. We are excited to draw all these ideas together into this new proposal and to finally be able to share it with the local community. It is important that the new development is right for those who live, study and work in the Merchant City and Calton areas of Glasgow.

“The original concept for regeneration at Collegelands remains the same as it did almost two decades ago – to create a vibrant city centre district that will serve Glasgow for generations to come.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk