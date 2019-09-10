Plans in for Gateshead's Brett Wharf

CGI of the Brett Wharf development

High Street Residential’s Brett Wharf project proposes 264 apartments of varying sizes on the south bank of the River Tyne.

Gross development value is expected to be close to £100m.

In addition to Brett Wharf, High Street Residential is already in construction on the 27 storey, 83-metre high Hadrian’s Tower – Newcastle’s tallest building.

Nationally, High Street Residential is constructing or preparing to build eight other private rented sector (PRS) developments in Birmingham (four), Manchester, Milton Keynes, Salford and Warrington. In total these 10 projects would deliver around 3,000 apartments with a gross development value of more than £1bn.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk