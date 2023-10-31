Plans in for Mace’s weather forecasting HQ

The planned headquarters for the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts in Reading

The new headquarters, designed by BDP and to be built by Mace, would create the largest cluster of climate research and operational forecasting facilities in the world on the University of Reading’s Shinfield Road campus.

The university’s department of meteorology has a longstanding relationship with ECMWF, worked together on weather and climate simulations, and training programmes for early career researchers.

The new headquarters project is funded by the UK government through the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology.

GPA director of capital projects Clive Anderson said: “ The GPA team has been working closely with the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology and Mace Construction to develop the submission and deliver a modern, accessible, and highly sustainable building.”

