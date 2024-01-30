£75m plans in for Manchester Cornbrook site

architect for proposed development is Leach Rhodes Walker

The proposed £75m development will be Forshaw Group’s largest residential scheme to date and will include 224 apartments, an aparthotel and coffee bar on a gateway site into Manchester.

The Bolton based developers acquired the one-acre plot, which is next to the Vox Manchester apartment complex and Cornbrook Metrolink, from waterside regeneration specialist Peel Waters, which is master-planning the wider Manchester Waters site.

Leach Rhodes Walker has been instructed as the architect on the project.

Forshaw Group managing director Lyndon Forshaw said: “The development will mark the entrance to Manchester city centre providing much needed new homes along with a brand-new upmarket hotel. This will be our largest residential led scheme to date and deliver the first hotel of our new prestigious brand Vivere Aparthotels”.

Peel Waters executive director James Whittaker added: “We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with Forshaw Group to bring forward an opportunity to create needed high-quality housing, places to stay and amenity space to the area.

“The proposed plans by Forshaw Group complement our vision for the wider Manchester Waters neighbourhood which will transform the site into a sustainable, mixed-use community, which will offer a range of inclusive living options in one of the most desirable locations in Greater Manchester.”

