Plans in for Preston flats

CGI of the planned development

Developer TAG Urban Properties wants to knock down some of the buildings at 127-131 Church Street in Preston and put up a block of flats rising from four to 19 storeys.

The new building would have 67 two-bedroom and 213 one-bedroom apartments, with 337 sqm of ground floor commercial space provided in addition to residential amenity areas, a courtyard and cycle storage. The historic 131 Church Street building would be retained and refurbished.

If approved the 19,257 sqm scheme is expected to start on site during autumn 2024, TAG said.

Consultants on the scheme include Day Architectural, Zerum PDM, Scalia Planning, Futureserve, TPM Landscape, MB Heritage, ERAP, Adept Consulting Engineers (Manchester), SK Transport Planning, Arcaero, GIA Surveyors, Noise Air, Jensen Hughes, TC Property and RAD.

