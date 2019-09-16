Inverness link road plans move forward

To coincide with the publication, it has announced that public exhibitions on the plans will be held in Inverness next week. The statutory consultation period closes on Friday 25th October 2019.

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “As part of the Scottish government’s commitment within the £315m Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal, we are progressing our plans for a single carriageway road connecting Inshes and Smithton in the Highland capital.

“Since we identified the preferred option for the scheme in late 2017, our design consultants have progressed the detailed design and assessment of the preferred option, which included consideration of all the feedback received, and we are now able to publish draft orders for this scheme.”

Highland Council leader Margaret Davidson said: “We welcome the progress being made on the Eastlink and look forward to it being delivered within the remaining seven years of the Inverness and Highland City-Region deal. We will continue to support Transport Scotland to progress the scheme and unlock new development land in East Inverness.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk