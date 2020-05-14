Plans revealed for £80m Rotherhithe tower block

CGI of The Brooklyn

The Brooklyn will be 18 storeys high and occupy a site called St Olav’s Court, next to the southern mouth of the Rotherhithe Tunnel and fronting the A200 (Lower Road).

Designed by architect Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands (LDS), it will provide 150 apartments and 25,000 sq ft of B1 office space.

Planning permission will now be sought from Southwark Council after Southern Grove exchanged on the site this week.

Southern Grove chief executive Tom Slingsby said: “The Brooklyn is a fantastic addition to this site and will provide a healthy boost to housing and commercial stock in Canada Water, which is one of the capital’s regeneration hotbeds.”

