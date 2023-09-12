Plans submitted for £100m Leith towers

CGI of the proposed Ocean Point 2 scheme

The brownfield development would have two 15-storey blocks comprising a mix of 120 build-to-rent homes (BTR) and purpose-built student accommodation with 404 beds.

Commercial space/co-working and amenity space are also proposed as part of Ocean Point

A spokesperson for Harrison Developments said: “Our proposed development, if approved, will bring much-needed homes and student accommodation to an area which is undergoing a rapid transformation, delivering a truly mixed community.

“Regenerating a current brownfield site, this development boasts excellent transport links, especially with the new tram line, and will deliver a significant investment into the local community.”

Turley provided planning services for the project with CDA acting as architects.

