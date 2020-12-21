Plans submitted for Blackwall Yard site

CGI of Hadley's plan for Blackwall Yard

Blackwall Yard is described as one of the last substantial development sites on the north bank of the Thames. It is close Canary Wharf and Poplar High Street and just across the river from the O2 Arena.

The 1.7 ha site was formerly a shipbuilding dock and more recently a company car park. Hadley Property Group, 30% owned by Hong Kong’s Peterson Group, completed the land purchase in June 2020 but had already been working up a masterplan. The design team, selected through an international competition, comprises Glenn Howells Architects, White Arkitekter Panter Hudspith and LDA Design.

Hadley’s submitted masterplan proposes opening up the filled-in historic dock to become a large water feature with outdoor swimming. Other proposed amenities include a two-form primary school, a pub and a grocery store. Residents of the 898 new flats will not be able to keep their own car, however. Blackwall Yard is a ‘car-free’ development although there are plans for an electric car sharing scheme.

Hadley Property Group chief executive Andy Portlock said: “Three years spent walking up and down the Thames Path, talking to local residents and working with an excellent team has got us to the point where we have proposals which we are really proud to submit. We’re looking forward to continuing our work with both Tower Hamlets and the people of Poplar to deliver homes, educational facilities, and community spaces as part of a development which reactivates a stretch of the river which has been neglected for far too long.”

Specialist consultancy support has been supplied by BuroHappold, Rider Levett Bucknall, Montague Evans, DLA Piper and GIA.

