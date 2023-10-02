Plans submitted for Glasgow engine works site

Plans for Central Quay in Glasgow

Summix Capital has submitted a planning application to build a mixed-use development on the vacant 4.43-acre brownfield site at Central Quay, Glasgow. The former Harland & Wolff site has lain derelict for more than half a century.

The proposal is for 400 apartments for private sale as well as purpose-built student accommodation and food /drink and retail outlets, with associated public realm and parking.

The site already has planning permission in principle for a mixed-use development. This includes offices, residential, hotel, and associated ground floor commercial uses with access, parking, landscaping and associated works.

A representative from Summix Capital said: "This truly mixed-use development represents a significant investment in Glasgow, providing much-needed housing and student accommodation, as well as commercial space. Located on a brownfield site, this major urban renewal project continues the regeneration of the Clyde riverside and follows extensive community consultation.”

The project team includes architects 3Dreid and Graeme Nicholls Architects and planning consultant Turley, with Arcadis as project manager.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk