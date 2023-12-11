Plant hire association chief resigns after six months

Stu McInroy

Giving no hint as to the reason, the organisation issued a statement today simply saying: “The Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) has announced that the organisation has accepted the resignation of CPA chief executive Stu McInroy.”

Mr McInroy joined the CPA in June this year from the Road Safety Markings Association where he had worked for five years. He had spent 21 years in the Royal Air Force, reaching the rank of wing commander before moving into the world of trade associations in 2009 – the Bookmakers’ Committee, then the National Pawnbrokers Association and the Road Safety Markings Association.

CPA president Brian Jones said: “On behalf of the CPA Council and the CPA team, we would like to thank Stu for his service to the CPA and wish him well in his future endeavours. The CPA has a great team of professional and dedicated staff and our primary focus is to continue to provide first-class support to CPA members and to continue to put construction plant-hire at the forefront of policy makers’ minds.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk