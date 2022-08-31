Plant hire association seeks new chief

Kevin Minton

Kevin Minton joined the CPA as technical and safety manager in 2007 and succeeded Colin Wood as chief executive in 2018.

To help smooth the handover, he will remain with the organisation until the first quarter of 2023, by which time he will be 66 years old.

In a letter to CPA members, Kevin Minton said: "I have had the privileges of leading this association, and a great team of professional and dedicated staff, since 2018; and of being part of Colin Wood’s team for 11 years before that. The time is right now for a change, and I will be pleased to hand control to a new chief executive who can lead the association on challenges the sector will face in the near future, such as rising costs of doing business, a widespread skills shortage and decarbonisation."

CPA president Brian Jones said: "It has been a pleasure to work with Kevin over the past 15 years, and we wish him well for his retirement. Thanks to his efforts and those of the CPA team, the association is in a stronger place than ever before. We continue to develop our support for members and to put construction plant hire at the forefront of policy makers’ minds. Membership is growing and CPA council is looking forward to new challenges and opportunities.”

According to the job description, his successor is required to be “a confident and confidence-inspiring leader”. Kevin Minton himself is leading the recruitment process.

