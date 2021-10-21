Plant hire start-up chooses Kubota

Harry Denton, left, takes delivery of his new Kubota machines

HJD Plant has bought 17 Kubota machines to get the business going including 16 excavators and a dumper.

It also has Thwaites dumpers and Bomag rollers.

The 17 excavators are five different sizes, from the one-tonne K008-5 up to the eight-tonne KX080-4.

The decision to go with Kubota came after 24-year-old managing director Harry John Denton used a Kubota in his previous role as a contractor.

“I was using a competitor years ago while contracting and needed an upgrade so did some research and came across the Kubota U27-4,” Harry Denton said. “I made the purchase and haven’t looked back since. Thousands of hours of work and many years later, and I'm sold on the brand thanks to its reliability. So, when it came to starting my own company, Kubota was the only option.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk