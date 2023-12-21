Plantforce sets up heavy haulage division

Plantforce has opted for Volvo Trucks

Plantforce already moves its own equipment to and from customers around the country and is now offering the service to others.

It has bought nine new lorries and trailers to get its heavy haulage division up and running.

Plantforce has selected Volvo Trucks as its preferred supplier, buying a range of FL four-wheeled rigid beavertails, FM 430 eight-wheeled rigid beavertails, FH 540 6 three-axle with step frame trailers in addition to FH 540 and flagship FH16 750 four-axle with step frame trailers.

All trucks are fitted with audible warning systems, blind spot aids and close proximity sensors. Extra protection is provided by 360 degree camera systems and in-cab cameras as well as fall restraint systems giving protection to drivers when they are required to be on the trailer bed.

Plantforce Heavy Haulage transport manager Ian Blackburn said: “I am very excited to be launching this division. Our team have built a real depth of knowledge managing the transport of our fleet of hire machines, which puts us in a great position to use this knowledge to support others moving their plant and heavy machinery – adding real value at a competitive rate. I am also really pleased with the units we have invested in. As tried, tested and most importantly, trusted units that are well established in the market, we know we offer a reliable service that minimises environmental impact.”

