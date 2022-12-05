Plumber jailed for illegal gas work

He wasn't on the register

Peter Read, who traded as ACE Plumbing & Heating in Portsmouth, was contracted to install a new gas central heating boiler for a customer in January 2020.

A few days later the customer experienced problems with the boiler. An inspection by a qualified engineer on the Gas Safe register indicated that the installation did not meet national standards. Further repair work was then required by a Gas Safe registered engineer to ensure that the installation was in a safe condition.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found Peter Read was not competent to carry out gas work and not on the Gas Safe register at the time he carried out this work.

Read had previously been prosecuted by the HSE in April 2016 and had been found guilty of carrying out unregistered gas work. He was fully aware of his legal responsibilities when carrying out gas work.

Peter Read of Seafield Road, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 3(1) and 3(3) of the Gas Safety Installation & Use Regulations 1998 and section 22 of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974. He was handed a custodial sentence of 20 weeks at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 2nd December 2022.

HSE inspector Karen Morris said: “Peter Read continued to carry out gas work while he was not competent to do so and while not Gas Safe Registered.

“He has shown a blatant disregard for the law and continues to put people at risk despite previous enforcement against him by the HSE. His actions have not only caused considerable stress for the customers concerned but have also resulted in additional financial outlay required to put right his poor-quality work.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk