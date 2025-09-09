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15 April 2026

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  3. PMC starts Victory Quay groundworks

PMC starts Victory Quay groundworks

9 Sep 25 Site preparation work has begun for a new coastal community in Portsmouth

Victory Quay in Portsmouth
Victory Quay in Portsmouth

Housing association Vivid Housing has appointed PMC Construction as the principal contractor for the first phase of its Victory Quay development.

Victory Quay is a long-unused brownfield site at Tipner East on Portsmouth’s northern waterfront. It is earmarked for a development of 835 new homes of varying tenures, with Vivid bringing forward 183 units in the first phase in partnership with Portsmouth City Council and Homes England.

PMC Construction, a £50m-turnover contractor that is based in Portsmouth, is now starting the groundworks and site preparation.

Its contract for the first phase includes:

  • raising and preparing the land to make it ready for building
  • completing the new sea wall flood defences
  • putting in utilities and roads to connect the new homes along with a coastal path
  • constructing 183 new homes.

Vivid development and new business director Tristan Samuels said: “Victory Quay is about more than building homes — it’s about building futures. Phase one lays the foundation and sets the tone for everything we’re building here, and the appointment of PMC Construction, a local contractor who understands the importance of this site to the city, marks a key moment in turning vision into reality. Their experience and collaborative approach give us confidence as we move into the delivery stage — bringing forward the first homes and the beginnings of a new community."

PMC Construction managing director Steve Cripps said: “Victory Quay will be the new gateway to the city. This development is a real statement by Vivid and we’re proud to be involved. It will breathe new life into land that’s been unused for many years, creating a vibrant new residential area, offering much-needed housing, as well as employment and training opportunities for local people and suppliers.”

The first homes are expected to be ready for Vivid’s tenants in late 2026.

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