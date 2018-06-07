PNW selects 20 for £2bn framework

Companies have been named across four lot sizes, banded by value, covering Cumbria, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Merseyside.

The framework, which runs until 2022, covers public sector bodies across the region, and is open to NHS bodies, emergency services, colleges, universities, schools, local authorities, housing associations, and registered charities.

More than 70 bids were received across the four lots, but the chosen 20 are:

Lot 1 (projects worth £1m-5m): Casey Group, Crossfield, Cruden, Eric Wright, Esh, Henry Boot Construction, Seddon Construction, Whitfield & Brown

Lot 2 (£5m- £15m): Bardsley Construction, Eric Wright, Galliford Try, Interserve, ISG, Graham, Kier Construction, Wates

Lot 3 (£15m- £25m): BAM, Galliford Try, Interserve, Kier Construction, Laing O’Rourke, Morgan Sindall, Wates, Willmott Dixon

Lot 4 (projects >£25m): BAM, Laing O’Rourke, McLaren, Morgan Sindall, Willmott Dixon

Robbie Blackhurst, managing director of Liverpool-based Procure North West, said: “When we built the Procure North West framework the key driver was to establish an OJEU-compliant framework that captured all of the pockets of best practice from other framework procurement routes and pull them under one umbrella. This has enabled us to develop a procurement tool for the public sector that is not only effective and efficient but also offers clients a degree of flexibility whilst providing demonstrable value for money.

“Having the contractor partners on board was the last missing piece of the jigsaw and we are delighted that the framework is now live and can start to support the public sector deliver their capital projects.”

Procurement North West launched the framework in February, followed soon after by the North West Construction Hub reissuing tender documents as it looks to refresh its high value framework, covering projects worth more than £9m. There are six incumbents: BAM, Galliford Try, Kier, Laing O’Rourke, Morgan Sindall and Wates.

Adrian Blackie, pre-construction director with BAM Construction North West said: “Procure North West has clearly examined other frameworks and lessons learned from them. It could therefore complement the market place effectively in the region. This new framework certainly offers public sector clients in the northwest another route to procure their capital delivery projects.”