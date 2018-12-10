Pochin's selected to build £16m Chester care village

Architect for the scheme is Pozzoni

The £15.7m development on Chester’s City Road is being developed by care village operator Belong.

The four-storey Chester development, designed by architect Pozzoni, is expected to open in spring 2020. It will follow Belong's village model of care, incorporating six households, each with 12 suites, providing a 24-hour specialist dementia and nursing care. Also situated in the village will be 23 apartments for independent living, which will be available to rent or buy.

Belong currently operates seven villages in the northwest and another new site in Birkdale, Southport, is also currently under construction. Pochin’s is the main contractor there too, and scheduled to complete in autumn 2019.

Belong deputy chief executive Tracy Paine said: "We are delighted to be working once again with Pochin’s and pleased that we are now a step closer to contributing to the provision of quality services for people living with dementia in Chester. We have a number of exciting plans for the development and believe the city centre location will contribute to the creation of a vibrant community that is easily accessible to all."

Pochin’s chief executive Jim Nicholson said: “We have developed a strong working relationship with Belong, having completed their village in Newcastle-under-Lyme last year, and are delighted to be supporting them to bring their high quality dementia care model to Chester. It comes on the back of numerous retail projects we’ve completed here in recent years, and it’s pleasing that we will be continuing to contribute to the city’s offering on a number of fronts.”