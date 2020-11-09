Pod maker lands £3.7m Galliford order

One of the GRP bathroom pods

The £3.7m contract is the largest bathroom pod contract the Offsite Solutions has taken this year.

The pods are for the £105m Monk Bridge build-to-rent residential scheme in Leeds now under construction by Galliford Try.

Developed by Highline Investments and designed by Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher, Monk Bridge will provide 665 flats for rent over five buildings from 12- to 22-storeys high. The scheme includes the restoration of the adjacent former railway arches for retail, leisure and restaurant uses, with the top of an old viaduct transformed into a new public park.

Offsite Solutions is manufacturing and fitting out 700 bathroom pods, and 288 ensuite shower pods for the studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments. They being made from glass reinforced plastic (GRP), which Offsite Solutions says produces ‘significantly lower capital and operating costs’, but with porcelain-tiled feature walls and splashbacks.

Galliford Try senior design manager Mark Neale said: “Bathroom pods are an ideal solution for a residential development of this scale. This use of offsite construction reduces the programme and the number of trades on site – from plumbers to tilers and plasterers – and provides the level of quality we need because of the extra control you can achieve in a factory.”

He added: “Offsite Solutions has a flexible approach and was able to offer us a more bespoke solution for the bathrooms and shower rooms to accommodate the client’s specific requirements, such as door widths and locations. The pod specification was upgraded to include a number of enhancements such as the addition of porcelain feature tiles and a high-quality shower and brassware. We visited the factory with the client which was very useful. It is an impressive set up.”

All the pods for Monk Bridge will be supplied floorless, which allows the units to be installed directly onto the floor slab, making it easier to achieve continuous level floors throughout and minimise floor build-up for each storey.

