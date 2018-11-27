Port of Cromarty Firth embarks on £30m expansion

The project, which involves a new 218m quayside and nine acres of laydown area, has been designed as a hub for shipping for the energy and cruise sectors. It will be able to accommodate major renewable, decommissioning and oil and gas projects, as well as berthing the largest cruise ships currently being designed and built. The project is due for completion by 2020.

The announcement about the expanded quayside follows the port's recent win of a £10m contract from Moray East Offshore Windfarm to become the intermediate port for a 95-turbine wind development.

The new quayside and laydown area will be the second similar project built by the port in three years. In 2015/16, the Port invested £25m in a new 150m quayside and nine-acre laydown area.

Bob Buskie, chief executive of the Port of Cromarty Firth said: “We believe this investment will be help bring new work to the area for decades to come.”