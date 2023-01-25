Powerline work for Morrison ES

Morrison Energy Services’ transmission networks team will refurbish 170km of overhead line between Cottam Power Station in Nottinghamshire and Wymondley in Hertfordshire – fixing lines that have been in service since the mid-1960s.

Phase one, completed in November, involved replacing the conductors that run between the pylons on the 90km stretch between Cottam and Ufford, near Peterborough.

The next stage, taking place this year, requires a 170-strong team to upgrade the next 80km of overhead line, which includes replacing the conductor and fittings between Peterborough and Wymondley.

The 4VK line project has a number of high-risk, complex crossings including railways, dual carriageways and high voltage third party power lines.

