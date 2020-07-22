Premier prefabs to ease Bucks housing emergency

The scheme will be finished in a palette of colours including terracotta, slate grey and off-white

The project, to provide temporary housing for homeless people, will start on site this summer and is due for completion in 2021.

The project in the Desborough area of High Wycombe is a partnership between principal contractor Premier and Claritas Group (formerly AMCM).

The 58 one-bedroom boxes will be fitted out in Premier’s factory in East Yorkshire and will arrive on site late autumn, complete with shower rooms and kitchens already installed.

The modules will be assembled in four- and five-storey stacks around a central courtyard to create a building “designed to enhance the local area and to deliver a high standard of environmental performance”, Premier said. Lifts and staircases will be constructed in-situ.

Cllr John Chilver, cabinet member for property and assets for Buckinghamshire Council, said: “As a council, we are committed to exploring modern methods of construction and more innovative ways of delivering new housing. The use of an offsite solution for this scheme radically reduces time on site which will mean far less disruption locally during the build programme.”

Premier Modular director Dan Allison said: “There is an urgent need across the UK for emergency accommodation for people, who, often through no fault of their own, have become homeless. These individuals and families need housing for a short period of time, while a more permanent place is found for them to live. Offsite construction is very well suited to building this type of accommodation. As well as meeting the required standards for quality and sustainability, we can reduce the completion time to deliver new temporary homes more quickly for people on emergency housing waiting lists.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk