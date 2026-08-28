Premier promotes Watters at NTS

Watters was previously divisional production manager at NTS, where he has spent 15 years. He was instrumental in strengthening factory production controls, overseeing the company's ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 quality management systems and supporting the successful introduction of new products across the business.

Watters will now take on the management of health and safety, production, and operations across all NTS branches including Newcastle, Catterick, Sheffield, and Bristol as well as timber engineering in Newport.

He will focus on driving operational excellence, maintaining the highest safety standards and identifying opportunities to improve capacity across all sites businesses.

He will drive NTS's renewed focus on right first time manufacturing and customer service excellence, ensuring quality and customer satisfaction remain central to the company's continued growth.

Watters said: “I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and excited to continue my journey with the National Timber Systems team. I’m passionate about helping the business build on its strong culture of safety, quality and continuous improvement, ensuring these remain at the heart of everything we do.

“We're placing an even greater emphasis on getting things right first time and delivering outstanding customer service, alongside maintaining the highest production and quality standards.

“I’m excited to support NTS and our continued growth and success as part of Premier Forest Products.”

Nick Kershaw, MD of NTS, said: "We're delighted to promote Andrew within National Timber Systems. His extensive hands-on production experience, combined with his leadership in factory production controls, makes him an excellent fit for the role.

“We're confident his expertise will further enhance the quality of our products, improve the customer experience and support the continued growth of our business."

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