Prime recruits former St Modwen construction director

Richard Powell

Richard Powell was group construction director of St Modwen Properties from 2006 to 2019. Prior to that he had commercial roles with Skanska, Bovis Lendlease and Hall & Tawse.

Prime chief executive Leighton Chumbley said of his new construction strategy director: “He brings to Prime a deep knowledge of development, including town centre regeneration which is an area of focus for us at the moment. Richard’s construction expertise will ensure Prime is designing buildings that are sustainable, procuring construction partners wisely and providing confidence to our clients and funders.”

Richard Powell said he was excited. “I look forward to being an integral part of the Prime team to continue and expand upon the successful delivery of health and care developments,” he said. “The importance of working with all stakeholders and supply chain partners has never been more prevalent and the opportunity to work with existing and new partners to address supply chain and legislative changes will be a key focus point.”

