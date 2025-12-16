Private equity group targets building services sector

Preston-based James Mercer Group is the largest founder member of Tendra Technical Services

Tendra Technical Services has been formed by the Triton Smaller Mid-Cap Fund II as a platform for consolidating the UK technical services market across the built environment. Tendra initially consists of building services contractors The James Mercer Group and Fletchers Engineering plus Coat Facilities Group, a hard facilities management contractor.

Tendra is promising to offer “integrated solutions to meet evolving customer needs, with the vision of becoming the national leader in technical services in the UK”.

Further acquisitions by Tendra Technical Services in the building services sector are highly likely.

Andi Klein, managing partner and head of Triton Smaller Mid-Cap, said: “We are excited to announce Tendra as our first Triton Smaller Mid-Cap investment in the UK. This marks an important milestone for Triton and reflects our commitment to building high quality platforms in fragmented markets.”

Greg Davies, group chief executive of Tendra Technical Services, said: “Triton is the perfect partner for Tendra as we embark on building a strong and integrated platform. Triton’s experience with family-owned companies and its sector knowledge will be invaluable as we accelerate growth together. We look forward to collaborating with Triton in the years ahead.”

The James Mercer Group, based in Preston with a branch in Liverpool, turned over £47m in 2024 and made a pre-tax profit of £3.6m.

Fletchers Engineering, based in Manchester, turned over nearly £17m last year and made £1m profit before tax.

Coat Facilities Group, based in Birmingham, turned over nearly £14m and made a pre-tax profit of £377,000.

If Triton is true to form, Tendra’s collective £78m turnover will pass £100m next year and beginning to soar as a debt-funded acquisition spree begins. Profit growth may take rather longer.

O’Connor Utilities (OCU) turned over £295m in the year to April 2022 and made a pre-tax profit of £43m. Triton Partners took it over in August 2022.

In the year to 30th April 2025 OCU turned over £886m – threefold growth in three years. However, saddled with debt it made a pre-tax loss of £63m.

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