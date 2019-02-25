Private equity takeover at door maker

Sentry doors

Established in 1989, Doncaster-based Sentry Doors is a specialist manufacturer of timber fire and security door-sets for the social housing, public sector, commercial and residential markets.

The sale was prompted by the decision of founder and managing director Gordon Yates and his wife Carolyn to step back from the business, having turned 60 a couple of years ago. Gordon Yates will remain a consultant to the business.

Ty Aziz, Sentry Doors’ long standing general manager, takes over as managing director. Jon Gatfield, who has had senior interim roles at Customade Group and National Timber Group, joins as executive chairman.

Gordon Yates said: “I’m delighted that Sentry Doors and Cairngorm Capital will be working together, as our sector is on the cusp of considerable change. Although I am beginning to think about retirement, it was really important to find the right partner who had the vision and ambition to guide Sentry Doors to fulfil its potential. I wanted an investor who would be a good custodian of Sentry Doors in the future and who would provide opportunities for our exceptional employees. Cairngorm Capital has a really strong track record in accomplishing this so I am confident that Sentry Doors will go from strength to strength.”

The transaction was led by Cairngorm Capital investment director Stuart Whiteford, who added: “Sentry Doors is one of the most knowledgeable and trusted names in the industry, with all of the attributes that are important to us when we partner with a business – a compelling product range, deep technical know-how and exceptional customer service. We are particularly interested in firms that are technically focused, experts in their field, add value to their customers and possess strong growth prospects. We are delighted to support Sentry Doors in its next stage of growth.”