Procure Partnerships picks 39 for minor works framework

The £2.5bn public sector framework has already been running on the northwest for the past year on a pilot basis but now goes nationwide, going live today, 16th March 2020

The framework is divided into 10 regional lots across England and Wales, and into two value bands: £50,000 to £1m and £1m to £4m. It is available for local authorities, NHS trusts, universities, blue light and housing providers.

Clients can choose from three call-off options – two-stage mini competition, single-stage competitive tender or direct award – and from eight call-off contracts, covering the JCT and NEC suites.

The full list of contractors who have won one or more places reads:

Amcm Construction

BAM Facilities

Beard Construction

Burmor Construction

Carmel Crest Construction

Casey Group

City Build Construction

Code Building Solutions

Compass Developments

Conamar Construction

Cosmur Construction

Eric Wright Construction

Esh Construction

Etec Construction

Gelder Construction

GL Property

Hankinson Construction

Harper Group

Integral Construction

Interserve Facilities

Jarram Falkus Construction

Mac Group

Midas Group

Morris & Spotiswood Construction

Neilcott Construction

Parkinson Construction

Robertson Construction

Seddon Construction

SEH French Construction

Sewell Group

Simpson York Construction

Speller Metcalfe Construction

Stepnell Construction

Sweet Construct

TClarke Group

TCL Group

Thomas Sinden Construction

Vinci Facilities

Wooler Construction

Framework director Robbie Blackhurst said: “We are delighted to launch the Procure Partnerships (national minor works) framework across England and Wales. Contractors were asked to outline their relevant experience of successfully delivering projects in collaboration with local authorities, NHS trusts, universities, blue light and housing providers as part of the tender process. The standard of tenders was extremely high and we are confident that we have the best fit minor works contractor partners to deliver public sector projects within each sub-region.”

He added: “We wanted to provide a framework that afforded public sector clients with flexibility whist remaining within the law of compliance which has been achieved through the structure of the framework. The framework is not even 24 hours old and we have already began to procure our first sub £4m projects through it, which reflects the market need for a strong minor works framework, with local contractors across England and Wales.”

