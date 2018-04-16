Project manager appointed for £1.25bn Mortlake development

GVA Second London Wall has been named project manager the £1.25bn redevelopment of the 22-acre Stag Brewery site in Mortlake, southwest London.

Second London Wall’s appointment initially comprises tendering the pre-demolition soft strip of the old brewery buildings and preparation of utility diversions to enable demolition once planning consent is secured.

The firm has been appointed by developer Reselton Properties, a subsidiary of Singapore-based City Developments Limited (CDL), which recently secured planning permission for its mixed use scheme from the London Borough of Richmond.

The Stag Brewery project, designed by architect Squire & Partners, comprises 667 homes with underground parking, a new secondary school for 1,200 pupils together with community sports facilities, a commercial high street with 20 retail/restaurant units, a hotel, care home, cinema, rowing club and nine acres of green space

Second London Wall director Wes Bradford said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Reselton on this complex project and are now busy preparing the demolition tender package for the initial site works which will be issued to the market next month.”

Second London Wall was previously project manager for the Westfield Shopping Centre at Shepherds Bush and residential schemes including One Hyde Park, Fitzroy Place and The Glebe in Chelsea.