News » Over £20m » Project manager appointed for £1.25bn Mortlake development » published 16 Apr 2018
Project manager appointed for £1.25bn Mortlake development
GVA Second London Wall has been named project manager the £1.25bn redevelopment of the 22-acre Stag Brewery site in Mortlake, southwest London.
Second London Wall’s appointment initially comprises tendering the pre-demolition soft strip of the old brewery buildings and preparation of utility diversions to enable demolition once planning consent is secured.
The firm has been appointed by developer Reselton Properties, a subsidiary of Singapore-based City Developments Limited (CDL), which recently secured planning permission for its mixed use scheme from the London Borough of Richmond.
The Stag Brewery project, designed by architect Squire & Partners, comprises 667 homes with underground parking, a new secondary school for 1,200 pupils together with community sports facilities, a commercial high street with 20 retail/restaurant units, a hotel, care home, cinema, rowing club and nine acres of green space
Second London Wall director Wes Bradford said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Reselton on this complex project and are now busy preparing the demolition tender package for the initial site works which will be issued to the market next month.”
Second London Wall was previously project manager for the Westfield Shopping Centre at Shepherds Bush and residential schemes including One Hyde Park, Fitzroy Place and The Glebe in Chelsea.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 16 Apr 2018 (last updated on 16 Apr 2018).