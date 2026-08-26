Prolec joins Trimble ecosystem

Scott Crozier, Trimble, and Nigel Shaw, Prolec

Trimble Earthworks is part of a wider digital construction ecosystem, giving planners, surveyors, designers, safety managers and operators a shared site view that connects design data, real-world conditions and machine activity across the job site.

SiteGuard Pro halts heavy plant machinery when pre-programmed virtual barriers are at risk of being breached. Nigel Shaw, Managing Director, Prolec, said: “With this collaboration, Prolec is providing a height and slew limiter with automatic motion-inhibit capabilities—there is no manual setup.

“These include site-referenced avoidance zones and 3D grade control for excavators in one seamless solution; all operated from the Trimble Earthworks display.

“The solution prohibits the machine’s boom, stick, bucket or counterweight from entering restricted areas during typical excavation workflows. 3D avoidance zones are defined in the back office as ceilings, walls, floors or surfaces, providing enhanced onsite safety for large machines working in high-risk environments.”

Scott Crozier, SVP, civil construction at Trimble, said, “Combining a trusted system from Prolec designed for improving safety with Trimble's highly reliable machine control technology represents one of the most advanced solutions for excavator operators.

“Restricting machine movement within specified working zones makes it easier for contractors to work more safely and with greater confidence in potentially high-risk situations, including near overhead cables and traffic.

“Any time we can provide technology that helps improve safety, while also improving project performance, we consider it a big win.”

The addition of SiteGuard Pro to the Trimble ecosystem allows users to define avoidance areas using Trimble Business Center software, creating digital safety nets around the critical assets on site.

It also allows contractors to bid on higher-value contracts in markets where a motion inhibit system is required, like nuclear power stations, projects near high-value infrastructure or in close proximity to the travelling public.

Nigel added: “One of the huge achievements we have conquered together is that SiteGuard Pro is one of the first third-party applications to run directly within Trimble Earthworks.”

The first orders have been placed in the UK, with the first customer installations now complete and being used on several prominent sites across the UK.

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