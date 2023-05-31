Quick hitch redesign does away with hoses

Engcon, the Swedish manufacturer of tiltrotators, quick hitches and other excavator accessories, has made its hitch stronger and more resistant to damage.

The new version contains almost no hoses, making the retrofitting with EC-Oil blocks easier and minimising the risk of leaks, the company says.

The new bolt-on EC-Oil block also has an increased hydraulic flow.

“Thanks to our innovation-driven work with a focus on the end customer, our customers can rely on Engcon to always deliver state-of-the-art technology,” said product manager Martin Engström. “Our package should be the complete solution and the premium product that our customers want, now and in the future.”

