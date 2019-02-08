Quick-set concrete for speedy construction

Strike+ products are manufactured and delivered using volumetric concrete mixers

The Strike+ range is available in four different strength and consistency settings, for different placement methods including pump, skip and direct.

Strike+ products are manufactured and delivered using volumetric concrete mixers, with water only added to the mix at the point of use. The ranges consists of blended binders, PC52.5N CEM1 (BSEN 197) and BSEN 1260 aggregates.

The high-performance concretes have been formulated with rapid setting times ranging from 15 minutes to four hours to meet complex contract specifications that can benefit from its early strength gain properties.

Other properties include high resistance to chlorides, low surface absorption, low shrinkage and high freeze thaw resistance.

David Porter, Aggregate Industries’ area manager concrete for the east midlands, said: “With a greater onus on contractors to deliver ever more complex builds to tighter budgets and reduced deadline, speed, efficiency and durability during the construction process has never been more critical. That’s why we’ve launched our new Strike+ range of high early strength concretes. Its rapid setting times enables users to dramatically increase their productivity when building carriageway replacements, airport hard standings, warehouses, precast structures.

“It also provides the enhanced strength and long-wearing properties required on many infrastructure projects. We’d urge all our customers, new and existing, to make the most of this new innovative range of concrete solutions.”