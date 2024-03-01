RAAC forces hundreds of Aberdeen tenants out of their homes

Typical RAAC panels

Aberdeen surveyors found reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) panels last year in around 500 homes in the city’s Balnagask area, including 364 council properties, with 299 occupied by council tenants.

The council received an independent structural engineers’ report on the presence of RAAC in a representative sample of these properties on last week (22nd February). The survey recommended that council tenants be relocated to alternative accommodation within the city as soon as possible, with the findings considered by Aberdeen City Council’s urgent business committee yesterday (Thursday 29th February).

Council officers are now exploring options for the long-term viability for the site, which include remedial works or demolition. A detailed appraisal is expected to be presented to council within six months.

Councillors accepted a recommendation from officers that tenants be permanently rehomed. The committee asked officers to be available to engage with council tenants to understand their individual needs and to support them through the next steps.

The council has written to council tenants inviting them to meet with a housing and support officer in their home. The council has also contacted owners and private tenants to advise them of the current position and to offer those occupiers a meeting with a housing and support officer to discuss their housing options.

Councillor Miranda Radley, convener of the communities, housing and public protection committee, said: “This is an incredibly difficult situation for everyone living in a RAAC affected property, but the council will be doing everything we can to support our tenants during this hugely challenging time.

"These are people's homes and we need to ensure we support our tenants, but also engage with owners and privately rented tenants, to keep them informed on this matter.”

The committee agreed to set aside an initial £3m to cover the rehoming programme.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk