Graham Cross

Heathrow Southern Railway Ltd (HSRL) is a private company seeking to develop new rail access to the UK biggest airport.

Graham Cross joined the company last year 2017 as co-executive director alongside project initiator Steve Costello, who is also part of the team behind Heathrow Hub, which is promoting an alternative strategy for Heathrow Airport runway capacity expansion.

The HSRL board has promote Graham Cross at the request of Steve Costello top provide clearer leadership for the project. Steve Costello remains involved, however, as an executive director.

HSRL chair Jo Valentine said: “With the UK Department for Transport and other stakeholders now actively engaged in securing a privately-financed railway to Heathrow and resolving this decades-old issue, HSRL is pleased to be able to place its full trust and executive authority with such a seasoned infrastructure development expert as Graham Cross. We also look forward to continuing to work with Steve Costello whose drive and vision has brought us to where we are today.”

Graham Cross was previously business development director at Chiltern Railways. He started his career as a Railtrack graduate trainee.