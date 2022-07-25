Raimondi cranes tower over Pisa

The new €500 million Santa Chiara Hospital will house the university of Pisa medical school and is expected to be one of Europe’s largest and most advanced teaching hospitals, with around 800 beds and 20 operating theatres.

Work started on the project in 2019 and all departments from Pisa’s old hospital in the city centre will have transferred to the new facility by 2024.

The five Raimondi cranes were chosen for their lifting capacities and their ease of erection on site.

The MRT234 cranes have jib lengths of 70 metres and maximum lifting capacities of 2.25 tonnes at maximum radius. They are erected at heights ranging between 34.5 metres and 64.1 metres.

The MRT189 is erected with a 65-metre jib and has a height under hook of 49.2 metres. It can lift 2.2 tonnes at its maximum radius.

“When we were planning the crane installation, we considered two key factors. Easy installation was of primary importance as it would require occupying the main road leading to the existing hospital, so naturally smooth, fast, and safe erection procedures were a key priority,” said Raimondi’s commercial director Cristian Badin.

“Secondly, a detailed study of each crane position was required to avoid overfly of properties and other machines.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk