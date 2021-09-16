Ramboll adds to Leeds team

Rickesh Miyangar (left) with Richard Manning and Alex Rochelle

Rickesh Miyangar joins Ramboll’s Leeds office from WSP, where he developed the business’ capabilities in drainage and water conservation.

At Ramboll he will be part of the team leading the company’s net zero carbon project delivery and the expansion of the building services engineering business in Leeds.

His recruitment follows two internal promotions within the building services team, with Richard Manning and Alex Rochelle promoted to director level. Between them, Richard Manning and Alex Rochelle have delivered more than 50 projects for universities across the region, as well as Hull Academies and York Engineer’s Triangle rail operating centre.

Matt Hann, head of Ramboll UK’s building services & divisional director north, said: “With three building services directors now supplementing our extensive multidisciplinary offering to drive relationships, technical innovation and net zero carbon project delivery, Ramboll’s Leeds office is able to meet ever evolving and complex client challenges.”

“The Ramboll office in Leeds now has more than 75 engineers and consultants delivering multi-disciplinary projects across buildings, environment & health, transport and energy. We are helping clients achieve net zero carbon and become more resilient to the impacts of climate change so that they can remain successful and profitable in a climate impacted world.”

One of Mr Miyangar’s first Ramboll assignments will be the Future Olympia redevelopment in London, comprising seven new buildings, including two hotels, commercial offices and a 4,400-capacity music venue.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk