Ramboll’s UK boss joins global board

His new role covers the engineering and environmental consultancy’s business units in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, UK and Germany. On moving into the new role, he will also become UK chairman and the new UK MD will be announced in the coming weeks.

Riley has held the role of UK managing director for the last four and half years. Prior to this he gained more than 30 years of experience across the property and construction sectors, including seven years at Arcadis prior to joining Ramboll. He is also on the board of the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE) in the UK, where he served as chair from 2018 to 2019.

He is one of three new members to the group executive board who will take their positions on 1st April 2021.

Peter Heymann Andersen has been appointed group chief operating officer with responsibility for the global business units in buildings, transport, architecture, landscape & urbanism and water.

Michael Thorndahl Simmelsgaard has been appointed group chief operating officer with responsibility for the global market business units in energy, management consulting and environment & health.

Group CEO Jens-Peter Saul said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome three very talented leaders onboard the Group Executive Board. Peter Heymann Andersen, Michael Thorndahl Simmelsgaard and Mathew Riley have already proven themselves highly valuable to the success of Ramboll and I am sure they will be instrumental in leading the next phase in Ramboll’s fantastic growth journey together with the rest of the executive team.”

Group chief financial officer Marianne Sørensen remains the fifth member of the group executive board.

The changes to the Group Executive Board follow the moves of Markku Moilanen and Hilde Tonne to CEO-positions outside Ramboll and Søren Holm Johansen’s retirement after 32 years in the company.

Riley said: “Last year we celebrated our 75th anniversary, having grown from two people in Denmark to a 16,000 strong global consultancy. It is an exciting time for the business and I’m delighted to be joining the group executive board and look forward to working across a range of geographical business units.

“The UK business has enjoyed a strong start to the year, with an impressive forward order-book. Having achieved high client loyalty scores and a record employee satisfaction rating, the UK business is in great health and well positioned to take advantage of any market bounce back. The UK business has a talented leadership team who I look forward to continuing to work with in my capacity as UK chairman. The process of appointing my successor is well under way and will be announced in due course.”

