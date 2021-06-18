Rapid International builds genset factory

CGI of the new production hall

Rapid International’s 14,000 sq ft extension will provide increased manufacturing capabilities for its newest division, Rapid Power Generation.

The new extension is being purpose-built for Rapid Power Generation to manufacture generators. Construction is expected to be completed in December 2021.

Rapid International is better known for its concrete mixers and batching technology. However it also makes diesel and natural gas powered generating sets (from 10Kva to 2500Kva) having acquired Dungannon-based A1 Power Systems in 2019.

Rapid International managing director Mark Lappin said: “This expansion will offer us significantly increased capacity to meet future demand for the Rapid family of companies, as well as providing 30 new jobs for the local community.”

