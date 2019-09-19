Rapid Platforms expands passenger hoist range

Geda 1500ZZP goods and passenger hoist

The Geda 1500ZZP is designed for transporting both materials and personnel.

It has a larger platform than the rest of the Rapid Platforms hoist fleet due, at 1.45 x 3.30 metres, and greater lifting capacity (1,500kg when used in passenger mode or 2,000kg in goods-only mode).

Transporting people is strictly prohibited in ordinary material but the Geda 1500ZZP is certified to carry seven people in addition to goods when it has been switched to the operating mode ‘transport platform’.

